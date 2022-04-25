Phil Mickelson's agent: Entries filed for majors; release sought for LIV opener

Phil Mickelson is registered for two upcoming major championships, and a request has been filed on his behalf to compete in the LIV Golf opener.

This is according to Mickelson's longtime agent, Steve Loy, who provided a statement via email to GolfChannel.com on Monday afternoon. In the release, Loy states that Mickelson is "officially registered" to play in the PGA Championship next month at Southern Hills, where he will be the defending champion, and the U.S. Open in June at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Loy added that his company, Sportfive, has also filed for a release for Mickelson to play the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational on June 9-11 in London. Monday was the deadline for such a request to be made through the PGA Tour, which will have to approve a release for its members to compete in a conflicting event.

Mickelson is the second confirmed player to be seeking such a release, following Robert Garrigus, who told GolfChannel.com last week at the Zurich Classic that he had done so.

However, per Loy, Mickelson has yet to decide whether he will compete in any of three aforementioned tournaments.

"Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play," Loy said. "Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open."

The first LIV Golf event will feature a 48-man field with $20 million in individual prize money ($4 million to the winner) up for grabs and is expected to feature 15 of the top 100 players in the world, a LIV Golf spokesperson confirmed Monday to multiple outlets.

Mickelson missed his first Masters since 1994 earlier this month and has not spoken publicly since releasing a statement on Feb. 22 announcing that he was taking some "time away" from competitive golf following controversial comments regarding the Saudi-backed league and PGA Tour.

“The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level," Mickelson said. "I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be."