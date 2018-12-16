Photo: Beef gets cheeky on vacation with new fiancée

Warning: The image below is a little NSFW-ish and most definitely can't be unseen.

But for those interested in all of Andrew "Beef" Johnston's exploits, the photo is downright delightful.

The 29-year-old Englishman has been living the good life since getting engaged to longtime girlfriend Jodie Valencia in Barbados last week, and the vacation has rolled on, evidenced by this cheeky Instagram post on Saturday from the pool with some friends:

View this post on Instagram What a cheeky time in Barbados 😝@jodiecharlie123 @fog76 @piggyrooker #bumbados A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Dec 15, 2018 at 3:11pm PST

Beef's refreshingly honest demeanor is, in large part, what has made him a fan favorite since he burst on to the scene with a win at the 2016 Spanish Open, butt ... this is taking it to another level.