Photos: Stanford men, Duke women among NCAA champions to visit White House

Members of the Stanford men's golf team and Duke women's golf team were among 22 NCAA Championship-winning teams to visit the White House on Friday.

The visit also included a meeting with President Donald Trump and a peek inside the Oval Office.

Both teams earned their invites via victories last spring at the NCAA Championships at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stanford beat Texas while Duke downed Wake Forest.

For Duke, this was the Blue Devils' third trip to the White House. They also received invites from Presidents George W. Bush in 2005 and '07.