Pine Valley tabbed by USGA to host future Curtis Cup

Two years after it admitted its first female members, Pine Valley has been tabbed as host of one of the world’s top women’s amateur tournaments.

The USGA announced Wednesday that the private Clementon, New Jersey, club, considered by several rankings to be the top layout in the country, would host the 2034 Curtis Cup, the biennial women’s team event between the U.S. and Great Britain and Ireland.

Pine Valley has previously hosted two USGA championships, both Walker Cups, in 1936 and 1985.

“We are committed to bringing our championships to the finest golf courses in the country, and over the last several years, that commitment has only strengthened for our women’s championships,” said Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA. “That is why, on the eve of a monumental first U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, this is a fitting and historic announcement for the Curtis Cup and the USGA.”

Pine Valley’s first three female members – Annika Sorenstam, Sarah Ingram and Meghan Stasi – were officially admitted in July 2021, just a couple months after it emailed members its intentions of adding female members.

Here are the upcoming venues for both the Curtis Cup and Walker Cup:

2023 WC – St. Andrews

2024 CC – Sunningdale

2025 WC – Cypress Point

2026 CC – Bel-Air

2028 WC – Bandon Dunes

2030 CC – National Golf Links

2032 WC – Oakmont

2034 CC – Pine Valley

2036 WC – Chicago GC

2038 CC – Bandon Dunes