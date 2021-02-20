Play suspended because of strong winds in Round 3 of Genesis Invitational

Getty Images

Update: The PGA Tour announced that play will resume at 3:20 p.m. ET., but then provided another update saying that play would continued to be suspended.

LOS ANGELES – Play was suspended at the Genesis Invitational at 1:18 p.m. ET because of high winds. The last time play was suspended on the PGA Tour because of high winds was during the third round at the 2015 Open Championship.

The last group including front-runner Sam Burns was on the first tee preparing to start the third round when play was halted because golf balls were moving on most of the greens.

Winds were gusting in excess of 15 mph and expected to blow harder across Riviera Country Club, which is playing uncharacteristically firm and fast this year following weeks of dry weather in Los Angeles.

