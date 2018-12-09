Player has clubs stolen before final round of Q-School

There's never a good time to have your clubs stolen, but the timing couldn't have been much worse for Cody Blick.

Blick is in the midst of the gauntlet of Web.com Tour Q-School, and had one more round to try to earn status for the 2019 season. But Blick took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share that his clubs had been taken and to offer a $5,000 cash reward for their return:

View this post on Instagram 🚨STOLEN GOLF CLUBS🚨TO WHOEVER HAS OR HAS SEEN MY GOLF CLUBS- I will give you $5,000 cash no questions asked. A post shared by Cody Blick (@blick_golf) on Dec 9, 2018 at 8:02am PST

Blick played last year on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada, a run highlighted by a T-2 finish at the Freedom 55 Financial Open in June. The 25-year-old attended San Jose State and turned pro in 2016.

Held this week in Chandler, Arizona, Web.com Qualifying Tournament offers various tiers of status. The overall winner will be fully exempt for the 2019 season, while Nos. 2-10 and ties will be exempt for the first 12 events. Players finishing between Nos. 11-40 will be exempt for the first eight events of next year.

Blick entered the final round in a tie for 74th at 10 under par, four shots outside the top-40 cutoff. Despite the unwanted headache and scramble for equipment, Blick was able to make his 10:39 a.m. MT tee time.