Players Championship field released: 43 of top 50 in OWGR, no Tiger Woods

For those who were holding out hope that Tiger Woods would tee it up next week at The Players Championship, you’ll have to wait just a little while longer.

The 144-player field features 43 of the top 50 players in the world, but doesn’t include the 2001 and ’13 champion.

Woods spoke at the Genesis Invitational about his schedule moving forward, but was non-committal about whether he would play another PGA Tour event prior to the Masters. The belief was that he would either be at TPC Sawgrass or tee it up next at Augusta National, and it appears Woods settled on the latter.

The ever-evolving battle for world No. 1 will continue next week in Ponta Vedra Beach, with Rory McIlroy looking to win a second Players Championship (2019) and Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler each seeking their first Players victory.

Full field: