Can you hear the shouts on TPC Sawgrass’ infamous 17th hole? It’s time for THE PLAYERS! Golf Channel and NBC Sports will dedicate nearly 90 hours of live programming surrounding the PGA TOUR’s marquee event of the season, THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. One of the year’s strongest fields, including; Bryson deChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth and two-time PLAYERS Champion Tiger Woods will compete for one of the year’s biggest purses and a brand new trophy. Golf Channel and NBC’s live coverage of The PLAYERS will be complemented by comprehensive news, analysis and features across Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS and Morning Drive starting Monday, March 11.
THE PLAYERS TV Schedule 2019 (all times Eastern):
Monday, March 11
Morning Drive: 7-9AM
School of Golf: On-Course at THE PLAYERS: 6-7PM
Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 7-9PM
Tuesday, March 12
Morning Drive: 7-9AM
Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 9AM-5PM / 7-9PM
Wednesday, March 13
Morning Drive: 7 - 9AM
Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 9AM - 1:30PM
On The Range: THE PLAYERS: 1:30 - 2:30PM
Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 2:30 - 5PM / 7 - 9PM
Thursday, March 14
Morning Drive: 7 - 9AM
Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 9AM - 1PM
THE PLAYERS Championship (Round 1): 1 - 7PM
Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 7 - 9PM
Friday, March 15
Morning Drive: 7 - 9AM
Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 9AM - 1PM
THE PLAYERS Championship (Round 2): 1 - 7PM
Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 7 - 9PM
Saturday, March 16
Morning Drive: 7 - 9AM
Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 9AM - 2PM
THE PLAYERS Championship (Round 3): 2 - 7PM (NBC)
Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 7 - 9:30PM
Sunday, March 17
Morning Drive: 7 - 9AM
Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 9AM - 1PM
THE PLAYERS Championship (Final Round): 1 - 6PM (NBC)
Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 6 - 8PM