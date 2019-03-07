Can you hear the shouts on TPC Sawgrass’ infamous 17th hole? It’s time for THE PLAYERS! Golf Channel and NBC Sports will dedicate nearly 90 hours of live programming surrounding the PGA TOUR’s marquee event of the season, THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. One of the year’s strongest fields, including; Bryson deChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth and two-time PLAYERS Champion Tiger Woods will compete for one of the year’s biggest purses and a brand new trophy. Golf Channel and NBC’s live coverage of The PLAYERS will be complemented by comprehensive news, analysis and features across Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS and Morning Drive starting Monday, March 11.

THE PLAYERS TV Schedule 2019 (all times Eastern):

Monday, March 11

Morning Drive: 7-9AM

School of Golf: On-Course at THE PLAYERS: 6-7PM

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 7-9PM

Tuesday, March 12

Morning Drive: 7-9AM

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 9AM-5PM / 7-9PM

Wednesday, March 13

Morning Drive: 7 - 9AM

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 9AM - 1:30PM

On The Range: THE PLAYERS: 1:30 - 2:30PM

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 2:30 - 5PM / 7 - 9PM

Thursday, March 14

Morning Drive: 7 - 9AM

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 9AM - 1PM

THE PLAYERS Championship (Round 1): 1 - 7PM

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 7 - 9PM

Friday, March 15

Morning Drive: 7 - 9AM

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 9AM - 1PM

THE PLAYERS Championship (Round 2): 1 - 7PM

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 7 - 9PM

Saturday, March 16

Morning Drive: 7 - 9AM

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 9AM - 2PM

THE PLAYERS Championship (Round 3): 2 - 7PM (NBC)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 7 - 9:30PM

Sunday, March 17

Morning Drive: 7 - 9AM

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 9AM - 1PM

THE PLAYERS Championship (Final Round): 1 - 6PM (NBC)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS: 6 - 8PM