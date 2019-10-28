Maxwell Moldovan and Rose Zhang were announced Monday as the AJGA Rolex Junior Players of the Year.

Moldovan, an Ohio State commit from Uniontown, Ohio, and Zhang, a Stanford commit from Irvine, Calif., each finished No. 1 in the Rolex AJGA rankings on Oct. 15 and are among the 96 AJGA Rolex Junior All-Americans who will be recognized at the Rolex Junior All-America on Nov. 24 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Moldovan's year was highlighted by his victory at the Polo Golf Junior Classic in June. After winning the match-play invitational, he went on to go undefeated in the Wyndham Cup, running his summer match-play record to 9-0-1 in those two events. He added a runner-up finish at the Memorial Junior and posted six top-10 national finishes, including most recently a T-4 at the Junior Players.

He is an AJGA All-American for the first time this year.

“I had a really good year … definitely the best of my career so far,” said Moldovan, who will sign with the Buckeyes during the early signing period next month. “My goal was to finish in the top 15 in invitationals and try to win an AJGA tournament. I won in 2016 and 2017, but not last year. I can’t thank God, my family and friends enough for all they’ve done in my life. My faith has led to great things and winning this award is a true honor that reflects God’s glory.”

Zhang, 16, had an incredible year in which she didn't finish outside the top 3 in any AJGA event. She won the Swinging Skirts AJGA Invitational and was a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Girls' Junior. She also competed in the U.S. Women's Open and placed eighth in the Pan American Games in Peru.

Her All-American selection is the fourth of her career.

“The Rolex Junior Player of the Year award means the world to me,” Zhang said. “It is the highest achievement in junior golf, and I will feel extremely lucky to see my name next to some of the best in the game. I’ve played against amazing junior golfers from the United States and from around the world, and this award makes me extremely motivated to continue to play well and set goals.”

Here is a list of this year's All-Americans (number of years as All-American in parentheses):

Boys – First Team

Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Kentucky (4)

Connor Creasy of Abingdon, Virginia (2)

Jack Heath of Charlotte, North Carolina

Bo Jin of (China) Encinitas, California (2)

Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio - 2019 Boys Rolex Junior Player of the Year

Joseph Pagdin of (United Kingdom) Orlando, Florida

Bo Peng of (China) Lake Mary, Florida

Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida

Vishnu Sadagopan of Pearland, Texas

Taehoon Song of (South Korea) Buena Park, California

Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, North Carolina (3)

Karl Vilips of (Australia) Wesley Chapel, Florida (4)

Girls – First Team

Ty Akabane of Danville, California (2)

Phoebe Brinker of Wilmington, Delaware (2)

Jensen Castle of West Columbia, South Carolina

Briana Chacon of Whittier, California (2)

Xin (Cindy) Kou of (China) La Habra, California (4)

Lucy Li of Redwood Shores, California (3)

Brianna Navarrosa of San Diego, California (3)

Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Florida (3)

Amanda Sambach of Davidson, North Carolina

Yuka Saso of Manila, Philippines

Erica Shepherd of Greenwood, Indiana (5)

Rose Zhang of Irvine, California (4) - 2019 Girls Rolex Junior Player of the Year

Boys – Second Team

Aaron Du of (China) Sanford, Florida

J. Holland Humphries of Austin, Texas (2)

Piercen Hunt of (Canada) Hartland, Wisconsin

Benjamin James of Milford, Connecticut

Brian Ma of Milpitas, California

Andy Mao of Johns Creek, Georgia

Dylan Menante of Carlsbad, California (2)

William Moll of Houston, Texas (3)

Dawson Ovard of Frisco, Texas

Gordon Sargent of Birmingham, Alabama (2)

Ian Siebers of Bellevue, Washington (2)

Keaton Vo of Austin, Texas

Girls – Second Team

Zoe Antoinette Campos of Valencia, California (3)

Sadie Englemann of Austin, Texas (4)

Annabell Fuller of London, United Kingdom

Sophie Guo of (China) Orlando, Florida (3)

Rachel Heck of Memphis, Tennessee (5) - 2017 Girls Rolex Junior Player of the Year

Alyssa Montgomery of Knoxville, Tennessee (2)

Michaela Morard of Huntsville, Alabama (5)

Bohyun Park of (South Korea) Farmers Branch, Texas (2)

Catherine Park of Irvine, California

Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida (2)

Christine Wang of Houston, Texas (2)

Kelly Xu of Claremont, California

Boys – Honorable Mention

Jake Beber-Frankel of Miami, Florida (2)

Trey Bosco of Austin, Texas (2)

Stephen Campbell Jr. of Richmond, Texas

Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Virginia

You Seong Choi of (South Korea) Hacienda Heights, California

Tucker Clark of Phoenix, Arizona

George Duangmanee of Fairfax, Virginia (2)

Nicholas Dunlap of Greer, South Carolina

David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Nathan Franks of Roebuck, South Carolina

Andrew Goodman of Norman, Oklahoma

Austin Greaser of Vandalia, Ohio (2)

Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Leopoldo Herrera III of (Venezuela) Doral, Florida

Andrew Yong. H Jung of (South Korea) San Diego, California

Scotty Kennon of Bradenton, Florida

Caden McMackin of Laguna Beach, California

Yuki Moriyama of (Japan) Las Vegas, Nevada

Luke Potter of Encinitas, California (2)

Drew Salyers of Howard, Ohio

Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts (2)

Tyler Wilkes of Tampa, Florida

Wells Williams of West Point, Mississippi

Alexander Yang of Carlsbad, California (2)

Girls – Honorable Mention

Amari Avery of Riverside, California (3)

Sophia Bae of Norwood, New Jersey

Hailey Borja of Lake Forest, California (2)

Jillian Bourdage of Tamarac, Florida

Camille Boyd of Yorba Linda, California

Jennifer Cleary of Wilmington, Delaware

Macy Fox of Austin, Texas (2)

Megha Ganne of Holmdel, New Jersey

Melanie Green of Medina, New York

Jiarui (Joyce) Jin of (China) Encinitas, California (2)

Hailey Jones of Dallas, Texas (4)

Rachel Kuehn of Asheville, North Carolina (3)

Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock, Arkansas

Faith Low of Foster City, California

Kaleiya Romero of San Jose, California

Calynne Rosholt of Cedar Park, Texas (2)

Brooke Seay of Rancho Santa Fe, California (5)

Latanna Stone of Riverview, Florida (2)

Kailie Vongsaga of Diamond Bar, California (3)

Casey Weidenfeld of Pembroke Pines, Florida

Nicole Whiston of San Diego, California (3)

Ashley Yun of West Covina, California

Yunxuan Zhang of (China) Plano, Texas

Emily Zhu of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada