Podcast: UCF’s Emily Marron interview; and where are the college golf rankings at?

In this week’s episode, UCF women’s coach Emily Marron stops by after one of the biggest wins in program history, at Medinah. Marron discusses the impact of this week’s win in Illinois, what it’s like to coach a team representing seven different cultures, and puts her committee hat on to talk the pros and cons of an Omaha of College Golf site.

Burko and Brentley also run through the biggest tournaments, including one in the Hamptons, where Brentley wonders if Ole Miss’ Michael La Sasso is on the right track. Then a big rankings discussion breaks out before another Tournament Name of the Week award winner is chosen.