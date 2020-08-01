Power couple Danielle Kang, Maverick McNealy each in contention

Danielle Kang and Maverick McNealy like to compare notes after their rounds.

The LPGA and PGA Tour pros, one of golf’s power couples, have a lot to talk about this week.

Kang is tied for the lead at the Drive On Championship and McNealy is in contention at the Barracuda Championship. When Kang finished up Saturday in Toledo, Ohio, McNealy was still bidding to see if he could also take the lead in his event, with the Barracuda Championship in California.

“It’s pretty cool, huh?,” Kang said after putting up a 1-over 73 to move into a tie with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Celine Boutier at 5-under overall. “Hopefully, he plays well today, and it'll be a really exciting Sunday for us.”

When Kang won the Buick Shanghai last year, she credited McNealy with helping calm her in a long-distance cell phone chat before the final round.

They like to coach each other up and share highlights after rounds.

“Yeah, we talk about the best shots we hit, normally the best putt we made, the most unlucky shot we got,” Kang said. “We talk a lot of golf. We just go, 'Baby, you would've loved this shot. I hit this high cut over a tree . . .’”

McNealy is seeking his first PGA Tour title this weekend, Kang her fourth.