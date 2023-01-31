Power rankings, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Backing favorites or the field?

The PGA Tour heads to the Monterey Peninsula this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The first three rounds will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club, with a cut after the third round. The final round will be played at Pebble Beach.

Defending champion Tom Hoge is joined in the field this week by notables Jordan Spieth, reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland.

Players to Watch

Jordan Spieth

The last time we saw him in action was at the Sony Open where he went from first-round leader to missing the cut. The markets aren't worried about him staying down in the dumps as he's opened as the pre-tournament betting favorite. Spieth is a past champ at the event (2017) and also arrives with a 3rd and 2nd in his last two trips to the event (2021, 2022).

Viktor Hovland

He won the Hero World Challenge to end the 2022 schedule but settled for T18 at Kapalua. The 25-year-old has some good history with this week's venue as he won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach and also finished 12th at the 2019 U.S. Open. His lone start at this event was a 38th-place finish during the 2020 edition.

Matt Fitzpatrick

The Englishman missed the cut in his 2019 tournament debut but improved with a 60th the following year and a 6th-place finish last year. He's called Harbour Town one of his favorite stops on Tour and this week's host course shares some similarities being a coastal course with tiny greens. He's right alongside Spieth and Hovland in the early betting markets.

Maverick McNealy

Many are patiently waiting for his breakout win and he's come close at this event. He's posted four top 5s in his Tour career and two have come at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including a runner-up finish at the 2021 edition.

Joel Dahmen

He's been dormant to start the year, but for good reason. He recently became a dad. That means his practice time has likely been lighter than usual, but at the same time, sometimes the birth of a child will flip the switch mentally for golfers to free up some of their best golf. He also just saw his buddy, Max Homa, add a trophy to his case last week. There are a lot of question marks with Dahmen this week but also a lot of upside.

Keith Mitchell

The Georgia Bulldog has flashed some potential at this event over the years. He was T6 after round one of the 2018 AT&T, was T9 after round one the following year, found himself T10 at the 2020 midpoint, and posted a T12 last year. So, while one top 30 in five tries doesn't look all that appetizing, there is some more upside just waiting to be unlocked.

Ranking the Field

1. Matt Fitzpatrick

2. Viktor Hovland

3. Maverick McNealy

4. Jordan Spieth

5. Seamus Power

6. Taylor Pendrith

7. Andrew Putnam

8. Keith Mitchell

9. Thomas Detry

10. Denny McCarthy

11. Justin Rose

12. Tom Hoge

13. Joel Dahmen

14. Brendon Todd

15. Matt Kuchar

16. Alex Smalley

17. Greyson Sigg

18. Dean Burmester

19. Beau Hossler

20. Scott Stallings

