The 13th edition of the biennial Presidents Cup is set to take place December 11-15 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Royal Melbourne recently hosted the matches in 2011, and prior to that in 1998, when the International team had their first and only victory. The defending champion United States Team, captained by Tiger Woods, will include Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, and Woods’ four yet-to-be-named captains picks. Rounding out the International Team are Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer, Haotong Li, C.T. Pan, Cameron Smith and captain Ernie Els’ four soon-to-be-named captain’s picks. Golf Channel will be there every step of the way with live tournament and news programming.

Can the International Team beat the United States Team for the first time in over 20 years?

Presidents Cup Programming Guide (All times ET):

Monday, December 9:

Morning Drive: 7-9am on GOLF

Live From the Presidents Cup: 7pm-1am on GOLF

Tuesday, December 10:

Morning Drive: 7-9am on GOLF

Live From the Presidents Cup: 7pm-2am on GOLF

Wednesday, December 11:

Morning Drive: 7-10am on GOLF

Live From the Presidents Cup: 3:30-5:30pm on GOLF

Presidents Cup Day 1: 5:30pm-12am on GOLF

Live From the Presidents Cup: 12-2am on GOLF

Thursday, December 12:

Morning Drive: 7-10am ET on GOLF

Live From the Presidents Cup: 4:30-7pm on GOLF

Presidents Cup Day 2: 7pm-12am on GOLF

Live From the Presidents Cup: 12-2am on GOLF

Friday, December 13:

Morning Drive: 7-8am ET on GOLF

Live From the Presidents Cup: 2-3pm on GOLF

Presidents Cup Day 3: 3pm-2am on GOLF

Live From the Presidents Cup: 2am-4am on GOLF

Saturday, December 14:

Morning Drive: 10am-12pm ET on GOLF

Presidents Cup Day 3 Replay: 2:30pm-6pm on NBC

Live From the Presidents Cup: 4-6pm on GOLF

Presidents Cup Final Day: 6pm-12am on GOLF

Live From the Presidents Cup: 12-2am on GOLF

Sunday, December 15:

Morning Drive: 10am-12pm ET on GOLF

Presidents Cup Final Day Replay: 1pm-6pm on NBC

