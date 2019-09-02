Priority ranking for the 50 newest Korn Ferry Tour graduates

The biggest winner Monday at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship was Scottie Scheffler.
The former top-ranked junior and college All-American at Texas earned fully-exempt status on the PGA Tour for the 2019-20 season. Scheffler finished No. 1 in combined points between the regular season and three-event Finals, and he also edged another former top-ranked junior and college All-American, South Carolina product Matt NeSmith, as the leading point-getter in the Finals.
As a result, Scheffler will be the only grad next season who is exempt from any reshuffles and will receive an invite into the 2020 Players Championship.
The rest of the 50 Korn Ferry Tour graduates will play out of Category 26 and be subject to reshuffles, though they all figure to receive more starts than usual this fall thanks to a revamped Tour schedule that now features 10 non-WGC fall tournaments, including eight in or in close proximity to the U.S.
Here is a look at the initial priority ranking of Korn Ferry Tour graduates:
1. Scottie Scheffler (fully exempt)
2. Matthew NeSmith
3. Xinjun Zhang
4. Tom Lewis
5. Robby Shelton
6. Brandon Hagy
7. Harry Higgs
8. Kramer Hickok
9. Lanto Griffin
10. Fabian Gomez
11. Mark Hubbard
12. Viktor Hovland
13. Ryan Brehm
14. Brendon Todd
15. Kristoffer Ventura
16. Beau Hossler
17. Henrik Norlander
18. Ben Taylor
19. Zac Blair
20. Anirban Lahiri
21. Bo Hoag
22. Grayson Murray
23. Nelson Ledesma
24. Tyler Duncan
25. Rhein Gibson
26. David Hearn
27. Chase Seiffert
28. Bronson Burgoon
29. Mark Anderson
30. Chris Baker
31. Scott Harrington
32. Robert Streb
33. Michael Gligic
34. Tom Hoge
35. Sebastian Cappelen
36. Cameron Percy
37. Vincent Whaley
38. Hank Lebioda
39. Rafael Campos
40. Rob Oppenheim
41. Vince Covello
42. Cameron Davis
43. Michael Gellerman
44. Joseph Bramlett
45. Maverick McNealy
46. Doug Ghim
47. Tyler McCumber
48. D.J. Trahan
49. Tim Wilkinson
50. Richy Werenski