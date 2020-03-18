Programming This Week on Golf Channel (March 18-22)

Original Programming Premieres and Highlights

WEDNESDAY: Feherty Hits the Hardwood

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday in primetime on GOLF Channel, Feherty will welcome some of basketball’s most prominent figures. The five-episode Feherty marathon will feature Bobby Knight (8 p.m.), Charles Barkley (9 p.m.) Stephen Curry (10 p.m.), Bill Russell (11 p.m.) and Doc Rivers (Midnight ET). More than 50 fan-favorite episodes of Feherty are available on GOLFPASS.

Hale Irwin Reflects on Bernhard Langer’s Pursuit of Wins Record

Hale Irwin, winner of a record 45 PGA TOUR Champions titles joins PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center (Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET) to analyze Bernhard Langer (41 wins) and his pursuit of Irwin’s all-time wins feat on the over-50 circuit.

PGA TOUR member Tyler McCumber Featured on PGA TOUR – The CUT

Tyler McCumber, PGA TOUR member and son of 10-time PGA TOUR winner Mark McCumber, will be featured on his life on-and-off the golf course. Also, the show provides updates regarding the PGA TOUR schedule. PGA TOUR – The CUT airs today at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET.

SUNDAY: 2020 Ace Shootout Celebrity Skills Challenge

The annual event (Sunday, 5 p.m. ET) brings together sports and entertainment celebrities competing in golf skills challenges in Hawaii while raising funds and awareness for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Celebrity participants include Ray Allen, Marc Bulger, Lisa Cornwell, Roger Clemens, Colt Ford, Toby Keith, Paige Mackenzie, Cal Ripken, Jr., Brian Urlacher and Deron Williams.

Tournament Programming and Encore Airings

PGA TOUR: 2018 Valspar Championship

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel (and NBC) will re-air tournament rounds of the 2018 Valspar Championship and won by Paul Casey.

The 2018 Valspar Championship encore presentation, airing Thursday-Sunday, will follow the typical tournament week airtimes schedule on GOLF Channel and NBC, with Sunday’s final round featuring Casey ultimately holding off several players in close pursuit, including Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed. Woods and Reed finished T-2nd (9-under par), one stroke short of forcing a playoff with Casey (10-under par).

LPGA Tour: Founders Cup; LPGA Volvik Championship

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will air encore final round telecasts of the LPGA Founders Cup and the LPGA Volvik Championship. Tournament telecast re-airs will showcase final rounds of recent editions of the LPGA Founders Cup, including victories from Karrie Webb (2014), Hyo Joo Kim (2015) and Sei Young Kim (2016), as well as the LPGA Volvik Championship in 2016, won by Ariya Jutanugarn.