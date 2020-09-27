Puntacana purse payout: Hudson Swafford earns biggest check since 2017

Getty Images

Hudson Swafford earned $720,000 for winning the Corales Puntacana Resorts & Club Championship, which is more than he's earned in a single season since he won his first PGA Tour event in January, 2017.

Here's a look at the purse payout and FedExCup point distribution for Swafford and the rest of the field who made the cut in the Dominican Republic.

Finish  

Player  

FedEx  

Earnings ($)  

1

Hudson Swafford

500.00

720,000.00

2

Tyler McCumber

300.00

436,000.00

3

Mackenzie Hughes

190.00

276,000.00

4

Nate Lashley

135.00

196,000.00

5

Adam Long

110.00

164,000.00

T6

James Hahn

95.00

140,000.00

T6

Anirban Lahiri

95.00

140,000.00

T8

Luke List

80.00

117,000.00

T8

Cameron Percy

80.00

117,000.00

T8

Will Zalatoris

-

117,000.00

T11

Sebastian Cappelen

65.00

93,000.00

T11

Patrick Rodgers

65.00

93,000.00

T11

Xinjun Zhang

65.00

93,000.00

T14

Scott Harrington

51.00

65,000.00

T14

Charley Hoffman

51.00

65,000.00

T14

Matt Jones

51.00

65,000.00

T14

Kelly Kraft

51.00

65,000.00

T14

Sean O'Hair

51.00

65,000.00

T14

Alex Smalley

-

65,000.00

T14

Justin Suh

-

65,000.00

T21

Rhein Gibson

37.42

39,000.00

T21

Emiliano Grillo

37.42

39,000.00

T21

Kramer Hickok

37.42

39,000.00

T21

Hank Lebioda

37.42

39,000.00

T21

Pat Perez

37.42

39,000.00

T21

Henrik Stenson

37.42

39,000.00

T21

Robert Streb

37.42

39,000.00

T28

Sangmoon Bae

28.00

27,400.00

T28

Sam Burns

28.00

27,400.00

T28

Jonathan Byrd

28.00

27,400.00

T28

Kyle Stanley

28.00

27,400.00

T28

Vincent Whaley

28.00

27,400.00

T33

Ryan Brehm

19.56

20,450.00

T33

Thomas Detry

-

20,450.00

T33

David Hearn

19.56

20,450.00

T33

Joohyung Kim

-

20,450.00

T33

Rob Oppenheim

19.56

20,450.00

T33

Stephen Stallings Jr.

-

20,450.00

T33

Sepp Straka

19.56

20,450.00

T33

Brian Stuard

19.56

20,450.00

T41

Ricky Barnes

10.95

12,861.82

T41

Joseph Bramlett

10.95

12,861.82

T41

Patton Kizzire

10.95

12,861.82

T41

Peter Malnati

10.95

12,861.82

T41

Denny McCarthy

10.95

12,861.82

T41

George McNeill

10.95

12,861.82

T41

Matthew NeSmith

10.95

12,861.82

T41

Chase Seiffert

10.95

12,861.82

T41

Kevin Tway

10.95

12,861.82

T41

Fabián Gómez

10.95

12,861.81

T41

Beau Hossler

10.95

12,861.81

T52

Ben Martin

6.75

9,580.00

T52

Sam Ryder

6.75

9,580.00

T52

D.J. Trahan

6.75

9,580.00

T52

Kristoffer Ventura

6.75

9,580.00

T56

Dominic Bozzelli

5.40

9,160.00

T56

Scott Brown

5.40

9,160.00

T56

Adam Schenk

5.40

9,160.00

T56

Matthias Schwab

-

9,160.00

T56

J.J. Spaun

5.40

9,160.00

T61

Brice Garnett

4.50

8,800.00

T61

Keith Mitchell

4.50

8,800.00

T61

C.T. Pan

4.50

8,800.00

T61

Tim Wilkinson

4.50

8,800.00

T65

Mark Anderson

3.60

8,440.00

T65

J.J. Henry

3.60

8,440.00

T65

Martin Laird

3.60

8,440.00

T65

Jamie Lovemark

3.60

8,440.00

T65

Willy Pumarol

-

8,440.00

T70

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2.90

8,120.00

T70

Arjun Atwal

2.90

8,120.00

T70

Zac Blair

2.90

8,120.00

T73

Roberto Díaz

-

7,920.00

T73

Tommy Gainey

2.65

7,920.00

