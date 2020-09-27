Puntacana purse payout: Hudson Swafford earns biggest check since 2017

Hudson Swafford earned $720,000 for winning the Corales Puntacana Resorts & Club Championship, which is more than he's earned in a single season since he won his first PGA Tour event in January, 2017.
Here's a look at the purse payout and FedExCup point distribution for Swafford and the rest of the field who made the cut in the Dominican Republic.
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Hudson Swafford
|
500.00
|
720,000.00
|
2
|
Tyler McCumber
|
300.00
|
436,000.00
|
3
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
190.00
|
276,000.00
|
4
|
Nate Lashley
|
135.00
|
196,000.00
|
5
|
Adam Long
|
110.00
|
164,000.00
|
T6
|
James Hahn
|
95.00
|
140,000.00
|
T6
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
95.00
|
140,000.00
|
T8
|
Luke List
|
80.00
|
117,000.00
|
T8
|
Cameron Percy
|
80.00
|
117,000.00
|
T8
|
Will Zalatoris
|
-
|
117,000.00
|
T11
|
Sebastian Cappelen
|
65.00
|
93,000.00
|
T11
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
65.00
|
93,000.00
|
T11
|
Xinjun Zhang
|
65.00
|
93,000.00
|
T14
|
Scott Harrington
|
51.00
|
65,000.00
|
T14
|
Charley Hoffman
|
51.00
|
65,000.00
|
T14
|
Matt Jones
|
51.00
|
65,000.00
|
T14
|
Kelly Kraft
|
51.00
|
65,000.00
|
T14
|
Sean O'Hair
|
51.00
|
65,000.00
|
T14
|
Alex Smalley
|
-
|
65,000.00
|
T14
|
Justin Suh
|
-
|
65,000.00
|
T21
|
Rhein Gibson
|
37.42
|
39,000.00
|
T21
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
37.42
|
39,000.00
|
T21
|
Kramer Hickok
|
37.42
|
39,000.00
|
T21
|
Hank Lebioda
|
37.42
|
39,000.00
|
T21
|
Pat Perez
|
37.42
|
39,000.00
|
T21
|
Henrik Stenson
|
37.42
|
39,000.00
|
T21
|
Robert Streb
|
37.42
|
39,000.00
|
T28
|
Sangmoon Bae
|
28.00
|
27,400.00
|
T28
|
Sam Burns
|
28.00
|
27,400.00
|
T28
|
Jonathan Byrd
|
28.00
|
27,400.00
|
T28
|
Kyle Stanley
|
28.00
|
27,400.00
|
T28
|
Vincent Whaley
|
28.00
|
27,400.00
|
T33
|
Ryan Brehm
|
19.56
|
20,450.00
|
T33
|
Thomas Detry
|
-
|
20,450.00
|
T33
|
David Hearn
|
19.56
|
20,450.00
|
T33
|
Joohyung Kim
|
-
|
20,450.00
|
T33
|
Rob Oppenheim
|
19.56
|
20,450.00
|
T33
|
Stephen Stallings Jr.
|
-
|
20,450.00
|
T33
|
Sepp Straka
|
19.56
|
20,450.00
|
T33
|
Brian Stuard
|
19.56
|
20,450.00
|
T41
|
Ricky Barnes
|
10.95
|
12,861.82
|
T41
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
10.95
|
12,861.82
|
T41
|
Patton Kizzire
|
10.95
|
12,861.82
|
T41
|
Peter Malnati
|
10.95
|
12,861.82
|
T41
|
Denny McCarthy
|
10.95
|
12,861.82
|
T41
|
George McNeill
|
10.95
|
12,861.82
|
T41
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
10.95
|
12,861.82
|
T41
|
Chase Seiffert
|
10.95
|
12,861.82
|
T41
|
Kevin Tway
|
10.95
|
12,861.82
|
T41
|
Fabián Gómez
|
10.95
|
12,861.81
|
T41
|
Beau Hossler
|
10.95
|
12,861.81
|
T52
|
Ben Martin
|
6.75
|
9,580.00
|
T52
|
Sam Ryder
|
6.75
|
9,580.00
|
T52
|
D.J. Trahan
|
6.75
|
9,580.00
|
T52
|
Kristoffer Ventura
|
6.75
|
9,580.00
|
T56
|
Dominic Bozzelli
|
5.40
|
9,160.00
|
T56
|
Scott Brown
|
5.40
|
9,160.00
|
T56
|
Adam Schenk
|
5.40
|
9,160.00
|
T56
|
Matthias Schwab
|
-
|
9,160.00
|
T56
|
J.J. Spaun
|
5.40
|
9,160.00
|
T61
|
Brice Garnett
|
4.50
|
8,800.00
|
T61
|
Keith Mitchell
|
4.50
|
8,800.00
|
T61
|
C.T. Pan
|
4.50
|
8,800.00
|
T61
|
Tim Wilkinson
|
4.50
|
8,800.00
|
T65
|
Mark Anderson
|
3.60
|
8,440.00
|
T65
|
J.J. Henry
|
3.60
|
8,440.00
|
T65
|
Martin Laird
|
3.60
|
8,440.00
|
T65
|
Jamie Lovemark
|
3.60
|
8,440.00
|
T65
|
Willy Pumarol
|
-
|
8,440.00
|
T70
|
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|
2.90
|
8,120.00
|
T70
|
Arjun Atwal
|
2.90
|
8,120.00
|
T70
|
Zac Blair
|
2.90
|
8,120.00
|
T73
|
Roberto Díaz
|
-
|
7,920.00
|
T73
|
Tommy Gainey
|
2.65
|
7,920.00