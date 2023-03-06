Purse breakdown for the $25 million Players Championship

This year's Players Championship purse is a record-setting $25 million. The champion will haul in $4.5 million, while even solo fifth place will earn over $1 million.
Here's a look at the purse breakdown for this week's event at TPC Sawgrass, with the top 65 and ties making the cut among the starting field of 144 players.
|
1st
|
$4,500,000
|
2nd
|
$2,725,000
|
3rd
|
$1,725,000
|
4th
|
$1,225,000
|
5th
|
$1,025,000
|
6th
|
$906,250
|
7th
|
$843,750
|
8th
|
$781,250
|
9th
|
$731,250
|
10th
|
$681,250
|
11th
|
$631,250
|
12th
|
$581,250
|
13th
|
$531,250
|
14th
|
$481,250
|
15th
|
$456,250
|
16th
|
$431,250
|
17th
|
$406,250
|
18th
|
$381,250
|
19th
|
$356,250
|
20th
|
$331,250
|
21st
|
$306,250
|
22nd
|
$281,250
|
23rd
|
$261,250
|
24th
|
$241,250
|
25th
|
$221,250
|
26th
|
$201,250
|
27th
|
$193,750
|
28th
|
$186,250
|
29th
|
$178,750
|
30th
|
$171,250
|
31st
|
$163,750
|
32nd
|
$156,250
|
33rd
|
$148,750
|
34th
|
$142,500
|
35th
|
$136,250
|
36th
|
$130,000
|
37th
|
$123,750
|
38th
|
$118,750
|
39th
|
$113,750
|
40th
|
$108,750
|
41st
|
$103,750
|
42nd
|
$98,750
|
43rd
|
$93,750
|
44th
|
$88,750
|
45th
|
$83,750
|
46th
|
$78,750
|
47th
|
$73,750
|
48th
|
$69,750
|
49th
|
$66,250
|
50th
|
$64,250
|
51st
|
$62,750
|
52nd
|
$61,250
|
53rd
|
$60,250
|
54th
|
$59,250
|
55th
|
$58,750
|
56th
|
$58,250
|
57th
|
$57,750
|
58th
|
$57,250
|
59th
|
$56,750
|
60th
|
$56,250
|
61st
|
$55,750
|
62nd
|
$55,250
|
63rd
|
$54,750
|
64th
|
$54,250
|
65th
|
$53,750