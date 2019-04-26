PXG's new Gen2 putters offer ability to adjust head and hosel

Clubs: PXG Gen2 putters

What the company says: "PXG’s new Gen2 putter collection is 100 percent milled and features eight club head types – the Closer, Lucky “D”, Brandon, Mustang, Bat Attack, Mini Gunboat, Gunboat, and Operator. Each club head can be custom configured during a fitting with the hosel that best suits a golfer’s stroke.

"The putter model in conjunction with the hosel chosen – whether double bend, plumber’s neck, or heel shafted – will dictate the overall assembled mass. Large sole weights made of heavier tungsten and lighter titanium also influence club head weight and bias. These weights, offered in 5g, 10g, 15g, and 20g options, are easily adjustable for optimal performance."

Price: Beginning at $425

Availability: Now at PXG.com