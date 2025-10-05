Qualifier Tommy Gainey wins first title on PGA Tour Champions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tommy Gainey holed a long eagle putt from off the green at the par-5 13th to take the lead, and he closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Gainey had to go through qualifying just to get into the field at Timuquana Country Club. He started the final round four shots behind Matt Gogel, and then pulled away in the middle of the back nine to hold off Cameron Percy of Australia.

Percy was one shot behind when he was fooled on a 15-foot birdie chance on the par-17th. He missed another birdie chance from 15 feet on the final hole, and Gainey rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt to finish at 14-under 202.

Gainey had gone through four Monday qualifiers this year. He now is exempt and moves to No. 37 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

“I grinded for a long time, and finally I can say that grinding and hard work has paid off,” Gainey said. “Man, a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”

Gogel shot 75 and tied for third in a group that included Vijay Singh and Thomas Bjorn, a vice captain for Europe in its Ryder Cup victory last week.

This was the final year at Timuquana, a popular Donald Ross design. The tournament moves 60 miles south to Ocean Hammock next year.