R&A denies report Open Championship canceled; still exploring options

The R&A on Thursday clarified that all options are still on the table for the 149th Open Championship, including the possibility of postponement.

The statement came after Golf Digest reported Wednesday night that The Open at Royal St. George’s will be canceled.

In a statement, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said the organization is “continuing to work through our options this year, including postponement. Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve.”

The R&A added that it will provide a further update when available. The Open is scheduled for July 16-19.

Unlike the Masters and PGA Championship, which were postponed with hopes of playing the events at a later date, Digest reported that The Open will be scrapped altogether, in part, because of an insurance policy that protects the organization against a global pandemic. A similar policy is in place for the All England Club, which canceled the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Wednesday.

The Open has not been canceled since World War II.

Last week, the New York Post reported that the U.S. Open at Winged Foot was set to be postponed until the fall. The USGA is expected to offer more information in the next two weeks.