Cabrera Bello shares 36-hole lead at Spanish Open

Getty Images

MADRID – Adri Arnaus and Rafa Cabrera Bello took a one-shot lead of the Spanish Open on Friday, as Spaniards finished the second round in the top four spots on the leaderboard.

Samuel del Val was third, followed by defending champion Jon Rahm, another stroke behind.

Arnaus, who is playing his first season on the European Tour, hit one eagle and five birdies to go with one bogey and card a 5-under 66 on the day.

''I'm really proud of how I've played these first two rounds,'' he said. ''I've enjoyed it so much with the support of the crowds from home and also playing with Rahm and Rafa, it has been two fantastic days.''

Full-field scores from the Open de Espana

Cabrera Bello made six birdies and has not shot a bogey over 36 holes of the event at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

''You don't get to go bogey free very often and two days in a row,'' he said. ''I'm feeling confident out there and in control of my game.''

Rahm overcame a double bogey on hole two and ended the day with seven birdies to close on the lead.

Overnight leader Kristian Krogh Johannessen fell five shots off the pace. Sergio Garcia is seven strokes adrift.

