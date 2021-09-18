Rain pushes Portland Classic third round to Sunday morning

There was no golf played Saturday at the Cambia Portland Classic.

More than one-and-a-half inches of rain fell on Oregon Golf Club overnight, and poor course conditions caused tournament officials to scrap third-round play before it even began. With more rain in the forecast, though, it’s unknown how much golf will be played Sunday.

Portland Classic could be postponed multiple days

The third round is currently scheduled to begin at 7:15 a.m. Sunday. A Monday finish is possible, and officials said a decision on whether to play 54 or 72 holes will be made prior to the resumption of play on Sunday morning.

Jin Young Ko leads Gemma Dryburgh by a shot at 8 under through 36 holes.