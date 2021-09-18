Rain pushes Portland Classic third round to Sunday morning

Getty Images

There was no golf played Saturday at the Cambia Portland Classic.

More than one-and-a-half inches of rain fell on Oregon Golf Club overnight, and poor course conditions caused tournament officials to scrap third-round play before it even began. With more rain in the forecast, though, it’s unknown how much golf will be played Sunday.

Portland Classic could be postponed multiple days

Portland Classic could be postponed multiple days

The third round is currently scheduled to begin at 7:15 a.m. Sunday. A Monday finish is possible, and officials said a decision on whether to play 54 or 72 holes will be made prior to the resumption of play on Sunday morning.

Jin Young Ko leads Gemma Dryburgh by a shot at 8 under through 36 holes.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Former No. 1 J.Y. Ko on top in Portland

BY Associated Press  — 

Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Cambia Portland Classic.
News & Opinion

Hall captures LPGA's Portland Classic in playoff

BY Associated Press  — 

Georgia Hall won the Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her first LPGA victory in the U.S., beating Ashleigh Buhai with a par on the second hole of a playoff.
News & Opinion

Reid leads defending champ Green in Portland

BY Associated Press  — 

Mel Reid shot a 7-under 65 on her 33rd birthday Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Hannah Green into the final round of the Cambia Portland Classic.