AUGUSTA, Ga. – Augusta National might soon play even softer.

Starting Tuesday, there’s at least a 40-percent chance of rain every day through the rest of tournament week. Wednesday and Thursday look particularly wet, with a forecast that calls for heavy downpours at times, possibly accumulating as much as two inches of rain.

The other three rounds have at least a 40-percent chance of showers.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s, with the exception of Saturday, with a high temperature of only 70 degrees. Winds should consistently be in the 6-12 mph range, though out of different directions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday: southwest, north-northwest and east, respectively.

Players this week have mentioned that Augusta National is playing even slower and softer than usual because of the typical grow-in period during the fall. Some players expect the club to cut at least once more and, through its SubAir system, can largely control the amount of moisture on the course.