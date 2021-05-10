Rain washes out Round 1 of NCAA regional at LSU; FSU, Stanford, Oklahoma lead other sites

Three NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals got underway on Monday. The fourth one did not.

The University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was deemed unplayable after heavy rains doused the property overnight and into the morning, forcing play to be suspended for the day. In response to the washout, the 18 teams and six individuals will begin the first round at 10 a.m. Tuesday with a shotgun start, though officials have yet to determine other details.

“Decisions regarding the amount of holes to be played Tuesday and how many rounds that can be completed before the end of the tournament on Wednesday is still to be determined,” host LSU said on its website.

The fourth-ranked Tigers are the top seed in the regional, which also includes Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama.

Florida State, Oklahoma and Stanford lead the Louisville, Columbus and Stanford regionals, respectively, after 18 holes.