Ralph Lauren discontinues sponsorship of Justin Thomas in wake of slur

The Ralph Lauren Corporation announced Friday evening that it "decided to discontinue our sponsorship" of Justin Thomas, who made an anti-gay slur during last Saturday's third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

"We are disheartened by Mr. Thomas’s recent language, which is entirely inconsistent with our values," the statement read. "While we acknowledge that he has apologized and recognizes the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador of our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture that we strive to uphold. In reflecting on the responsibility we have to all of our stakeholders, we have decided to discontinue our sponsorship of Mr. Thomas at this time.

"As we make this decision, our hope is that Mr. Thomas does the hard and necessary work in order to partner with us again – truly examining this incident, learning, growing and ultimately using his platform to promote inclusion."

Thomas, who had been with the brand since turning pro in 2013, uttered the slur after missing a putt on Kapalua's fourth hole and then apologized after his round.

"There’s just no excuse," Thomas told Golf Channel shortly afterward. "I’m an adult. I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. But Unfortunately I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic.

“Like I said, it’s in excusable. I’m speechless. It’s bad. There’s no other way to put it. I need to do better. I need to be better. It’s definitely a learning experience. I deeply apologize to anyone and everybody who I offended and I’ll be better because of it.”

Golf Channel reached out to Thomas' representation, which had no comment at this time.

Full statement here:

