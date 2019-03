Are you familiar with the rapper Lil Pump?

Of course not. But enough people are to where this lil' guy owns a $100,000 ring, or so he claims.

And this lil' guy nearly lost said ring at Topgolf, as this video, where he walks into the hitting area to find it, shows (warning, NSFW words in the video).

Hard to imagine something like that could happen with a swing like this: