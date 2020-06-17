RBC Heritage: More Than 30 Hours of Live Tournament & News Coverage on GOLF Channel

Following its return to competition last week, the PGA TOUR continues Thursday with the RBC Heritage from Hilton Head Island, S.C. Thursday through Sunday, GOLF Channel will carry more than 30 live hours of live tournament and surrounding news coverage, including Morning Drive and Golf Central originating live in-studio all four days.

Live tournament coverage Thursday-Sunday will utilize a unified CBS Sports and GOLF Channel linear broadcast production, with the same production and similar announce teams being utilized for Thursday and Friday’s coverage on GOLF Channel also working Saturday and Sunday on CBS.

PGA TOUR

RBC Heritage

Dates: June 18-21

Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Tournament Airtimes on GOLF Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 1-3 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE “Look-in” – Live Featured Groups)

3-6 p.m. (Live) / 7-10 p.m. (Replay)

Friday 3-6 p.m. (Live) / 7-10 p.m. (Replay)

Saturday 1-3 p.m. (Live) / 7-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Sunday 1-3 p.m. (Live) / 7-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Golf Central Airtimes on GOLF Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. / 6-7 p.m. (Live)

Friday 1-3 p.m. / 6-7 p.m. (Live)

Saturday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. / 6-7 p.m. (Live)

Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. / 6-7 p.m. (Live)

PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold (Eastern):

Thursday 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups)

Daniel Berger/Brooks Koepka/Patrick Reed (7:29 a.m. ET)

Rickie Fowler/Rory McIlroy/CT Pan (7:40 a.m. ET)

Dustin Johnson/Hideki Matsuyama/Gary Woodland (12:54 p.m. ET)

Jon Rahm/Justin Rose/Justin Thomas (1:05 p.m. ET)

Friday 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups)

Dustin Johnson/Hideki Matsuyama/Gary Woodland (7:29 a.m. ET)

Jon Rahm/Justin Rose/Justin Thomas (7:40 a.m. ET)

Daniel Berger/Brooks Koepka/Patrick Reed (12:54 p.m. ET)

Rickie Fowler/Rory McIlroy/CT Pan (1:05 p.m. ET)

Broadcast Notes:

PGA TOUR LIVE “Extended Look-In” airing Thursday from 1-3 p.m. ET: GOLF Channel will expand its opening round live tournament coverage of the RBC Heritage on Thursday, offering viewers an extended live “look-in” at feature group streaming coverage via PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold. An extended live look-in of PGA TOUR LIVE featured groups will air Thursday on GOLF Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET, immediately prior to traditional live tournament coverage from 3-6 p.m. ET.

Morning Drive, Golf Central live in-studio Thursday-Sunday: GOLF Channel’s daily news franchises, Morning Drive and Golf Central both will originate live, in-studio Thursday-Sunday this week surrounding the RBC Heritage. On Morning Drive, Damon Hack and Anna Whiteley will be in-studio Thursday-Friday, while Gary Williams will appear in-studio Saturday and Sunday. Paige Mackenzie and Robert Damron will contribute remotely Thursday and Friday, with Jaime Diaz, Matt Adams and John Cook joining remotely Saturday and Sunday. For Golf Central, Rich Lerner will host in-studio shows live Thursday-Sunday and be joined by analyst Brandel Chamblee. Lisa Cornwell will provide reports and conduct interviews from on-site at Harbour Town.

Pan defends: C.T. Pan finished one stroke ahead of Matt Kuchar to earn his first PGA TOUR win.

Headlining the field: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth.

GOLF Channel / CBS Sports Broadcast Team:

Play by Play: Whit Watson (Thursday-Friday) Steve Burkowski (Saturday-Sunday)

Analysts: Nick Faldo / Frank Nobilo / Mark Immelman

On-Course: Trevor Immelman

Reporter: Lisa Cornwell (GOLF Channel) / Amanda Balionis (CBS)

Golf Central Broadcast Team:

Host: Rich Lerner

Analyst: Brandel Chamblee

Reporter: Lisa Cornwell