The reason Michael Jordan bought Scottie Pippen his first set of golf clubs

If there's anything Michael Jordan loves more than golf, it's taking peoples' money on the golf course.

In Episode 2 of ESPN's 10-part Jordan/Chicago Bulls documentary, "The Last Dance," Jordan's former Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen recalls the story of how – and why – Jordan introduced him to golf during his rookie year in 1987.

"Michael was such a superstar in the game of basketball and he was bigger than any superstar that any sport had ever had," Pippen said, setting the scene. "It wasn’t like he was any average guy and [said to me] like, 'Let’s go have lunch.' It’s different...

"My rookie year he gave me a [set] of golf clubs."

The interviewer responded from off camera: "That’s a nice thing to do, to give a rookie a set of golf clubs."

"He was trying to lure me in so he could take all my money," Pippen added.

Unfortunately, the documentary switched topics before we could find out more details, such as how much money Jordan won off of Pippen or how often they played.