SAN FRANCISCO – In retrospect, Jon Rahm should have known his reign as world No. 1 was going to be brief.

The Spaniard was unseated by Justin Thomas after just two weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking following Thomas' victory Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

“It's well earned," Rahm said Tuesday at TPC Harding Park. "I played pretty bad last week and [Thomas] played amazing to win. I think we are in an era right now where it's going to be hard to have somebody distance themselves.”

Case in point: There are scenarios at this week's PGA Championship where four different players – Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson and Dustin Johnson – could overtake Thomas.

McIlroy moved to No. 1 in the world in early February and held the honor through a three-month rankings freeze because of the COVID-19 pandemic before Rahm grabbed it from him last month at Muirfield Village.

Rahm 'thankful' that majors are being contested

The current parity atop the game means that the top spot will likely be a revolving cast as the PGA Tour starts a busy stretch heading into the fall that will include the FedExCup Playoffs and two majors (the U.S. Open and the Masters).

“It's going to be hard to have a Tiger-esque case right now because there's so many players with so much talent and are really, really good,” Rahm said. “It could be a situation where we are going back and forth, and hopefully I'm the one that stays up there for awhile, but it's going to take a lot of good play.”