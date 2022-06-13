×

Why Justin Thomas is a Red Sox fan and his brutal introduction to the NY-Boston rivalry

Getty Images

Despite growing up in Kentucky, Justin Thomas knows first-hand how intense the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is. 

Thomas is a long-time Red Sox fan because of his uncle, who is from the New England area. 

"No birthday or Christmas gift that was for me from him was anything but Red Sox," Thomas said Monday ahead of the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. "It was, like, I had a lot of jerseys, tee shirts, a lot of hats, a lot of blankets."

Those jerseys included Red Sox greats David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Jason Varitek and Nomar Garciaparra. 

Speaking of that Garciaparra jersey ...

Full-field tee times from U.S. Open

"Went to a Yankees-Red Sox game at [the] old Yankee Stadium," Thomas said. "I remember because I had my Nomar jersey on, and I was getting yelled at and cussed at and given the finger, and I was 9 years old. That was my first introduction to the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry."

Thomas, however, stayed invested in the Red Sox. Three years later, he attended a Yankees-Red Sox game again, though, at Fenway Park. Safe to say, he probably had a much warmer experience that time.

Now 29, Thomas pays homage to Ortiz in his email and has 34, Big Papi's Red Sox number, in his Twitter handle. Thomas also was invited to throw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game in 2018.  

The Red Sox have won four World Series titles in Thomas' life, and this week at The Country Club, he hopes to bring another championship victory to Beantown. 

More articles like this

Thomas: Unnecessary to bash LIV Golf players
Golf Central

Thomas 'sad' players bolting for LIV Golf

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

"The best players in the world need to be here, but at the same time I don't necessarily want guys to be able to do both," Thomas said.
News & Opinion

Finau, McIlroy tied for 54-hole RBCCO lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open will feature a final group of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.
Golf Central

JT on suspensions, 'pleased'; Rory, 'right thing'

BY Colby Powell  — 

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy give their thoughts on the PGA Tour suspending LIV players.