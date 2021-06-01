Regarding Bryson and Brooks, Jack Nicklaus says he had a few 'feuds' during his day

DUBLIN, Ohio – Bryson DeChambeau isn't participating in any pre-tournament media sessions this week at the Memorial, but his social media run-in with Brooks Koepka was still a hot topic.

In a viral video that came from Golf Channel, Koepka is visibly annoyed when DeChambeau walks behind him during an interview at the PGA Championship. After stoking the fires on social media, both players tried to downplay any animosity between them through various social posts and on Tuesday, Memorial tournament host Jack Nicklaus also questioned if there’s a legitimate issue.

“I don't know whether there's a feud or not. If a feud is there, my guess is, it was probably more media driven than Bryson or Brooks. I don't think either one of them are driven in that direction,” Nicklaus said.

Nicklaus also said he had plenty of “feuds” during his career, including with the late Arnold Palmer who he called his “best friend,” but Nicklaus added that he never allowed these disagreements to escalate. In the social media age, however, that’s not always possible.

“Could I imagine doing, playing when I played to have the social media the way it is today? It would drive you crazy,” he said. “You got a side to everything and everybody debates everything.

"I mean, we got Aunt Julie from Grove City getting Peter H. from Hillyard and they're arguing over something that means nothing, right?"