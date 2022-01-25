Registration open for 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers

The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced Tuesday that registration for 2022-23 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open. You can click here to access it.

Local qualifying begins in May, and will continue throughout the summer with more than 350 sites – the most in the event's history – in all 50 states for boys and girls, ages 7-15. The full schedule of qualifying events includes 10 notable venues set to host regional qualifiers this fall for participants who advance: Scioto Country Club, TPC Boston, Castle Pines Golf Club, Oak Hill Country Club, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Desert Mountain Club, Medinah Country Club, Champions Golf Club, The Bear’s Club and Quail Hollow Club.

Top performers at the local level will advance through sub-regional and regional qualifiers in July/August and September/October, respectively. From these qualifiers, 80 finalists – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to compete in the National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 2, the eve of the 2023 Masters Tournament. Qualifiers are conducted by all 41 sections of the PGA of America across the country.

Local qualifying begins May 1, 2023, at Duran Golf Club in Viera, Florida, and Ridgecrest Golf Club in Nampa, Idaho. The full breakdown and schedule of 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is as follows:

Local (May/June/July/August): More than 350 host sites throughout all 50 states; 3 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

Sub-regional (July/August): 61 host sites in more than 30 states; 2 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

Regional (September/October): 10 host sites in 10 regions; 1 junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue

National Finals (April 2, 2023): 80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club

The regional qualifying events in September and October of this year are set to take place at 10 host sites on the following dates: