Remembering Rosie: A collection of tributes from Tim Rosaforte's peers, players

Tim Rosaforte, the longtime golf journalist who arguably had the biggest rolodex in golf media and made stops at Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest and most recently Golf Channel, passed away Tuesday at the age of 66 after a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Said his former colleague and friend, Rich Lerner: "Our colleague Tim Rosaforte passed away today after a battle with aggressive Alzheimer’s. Just 66. Beloved in golf. Broke stories, but never his word. Unselfish, tough but tender, trusted friend who’d do anything for you, a genuinely good soul. May his memory be a blessing."

Here is a collection of tributes, as Rosaforte's peers and players remember the life and career of one of golf's original insiders: