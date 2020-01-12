Report: AT&T Byron Nelson to leave Trinity Forest after 2020

The AT&T Bryon Nelson's stint at Trinity Forest Golf Club will be short-lived.

According to a Dallas Morning News report, PGA Tour officials have made the decision to move the tournament following this year's event, meaning that the unconventional layout will last only three years as host of a Tour event. The report cites "weather setbacks, disappointing attendance and declining financial results" as primary reasons for the decision.

Built in 2014 on the site of a former landfill by noted architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, Trinity Forest is a sprawling, links-like layout that offers visuals rarely seen at other Tour stops. Its membership includes the likes of Jordan Spieth and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo and it's the current instruction home of Cameron McCormick, Spieth's coach. Spieth has played each of the last two years and has been a supporter of the Tour's decision to bring a tournament to Trinity Forest.

But the layout's debut was plagued by poor weather as Aaron Wise won in near-darkness in 2018, and Sung Kang's victory last year was also water-logged and didn't attract many fans to the southern Dallas course.

"We are disappointed to hear the AT&T Byron Nelson will no longer be held at the Trinity Forest Golf Course after this year, but the tournament's departure opens up other potential opportunities to offer more recreational activities to our city's residents and visitors," said Dallas mayor Eric Johnson.

According to the report, a venue for 2021 and beyond has not yet been determined. But a leading contender will likely be TPC Four Seasons Resort, which hosted the event from 2008-2016.

The final edition at Trinity Forest will be held May 9-12, with the tournament held the week before the PGA Championship for the second straight year.