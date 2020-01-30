Report: Coronavirus prompts LPGA to cancel upcoming China event

The coronavirus outbreak has reportedly caused a change in the LPGA’s upcoming schedule.

Citing unnamed sources, Golfweek reported Thursday that the tour has canceled the Blue Bay LPGA because of health concerns. The event, scheduled for March 3-5, was to be held on China’s Hainan Island.

Global health officials have expressed "great concern" about the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, and has more than 7,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

The LPGA is off this week but returning for a two-week Australian swing beginning with next week’s ISPS Handa Vic Open. The circuit then heads to Thailand and Singapore at the end of February. With the reported cancellation of the Blue Bay, the tour would be out of action from March 1 until the Founders Cup on March 19.

Golf Central

LPGA-LET announce '50-50 joint venture'

BY Randall Mell  — 

Ladies European Tour players voted Tuesday to run its tour as a 50-50 joint business venture with the LPGA. The tours will combine to manage operations.
News & Opinion

Notes: Despite money gap, Whan sees growth

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Prize money for the women is growing at a rate Mike Whan didn't think possible when he took over as LPGA commissioner in 2010, a fact he's more focused on than the gap between the PGA and LPGA tours.
Golf Central

'True partnership' on horizon between LPGA/LET

BY Randall Mell  — 

The LPGA and Ladies European Tour have renewed talks that could lead to “a true partnership” between the two organizations.