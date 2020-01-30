Report: Coronavirus prompts LPGA to cancel upcoming China event

The coronavirus outbreak has reportedly caused a change in the LPGA’s upcoming schedule.

Citing unnamed sources, Golfweek reported Thursday that the tour has canceled the Blue Bay LPGA because of health concerns. The event, scheduled for March 3-5, was to be held on China’s Hainan Island.

Global health officials have expressed "great concern" about the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, and has more than 7,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

The LPGA is off this week but returning for a two-week Australian swing beginning with next week’s ISPS Handa Vic Open. The circuit then heads to Thailand and Singapore at the end of February. With the reported cancellation of the Blue Bay, the tour would be out of action from March 1 until the Founders Cup on March 19.