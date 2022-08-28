Report: Hideki Matsuyama says he's sticking with PGA Tour

After months of speculation, Hideki Matsuyama is reportedly sticking with the PGA Tour.

According to The Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson, Matsuyama confirmed that he is not leaving the Tour to sign with LIV Golf, which has already nabbed several of the Tour’s stars and is expected to announce at least six new members prior to next week’s LIV event outside of Boston.

Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard reported on Saturday that Cameron Smith and at least five others – Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III and Cameron Tringale – would be unveiled next week as the latest LIV signees. Tringale confirmed the report on Sunday morning while Pereira is not expected to compete in Boston, presumably in hopes of remaining eligible to play the Presidents Cup.

To date, only players who have teed it up in a LIV event, and not merely signed, have been suspended.

Trevor Immelman’s International team has taken hit after hit and would take more with the decisions of Smith and Co. However, he will at least still have Matsuyama, who is set to make his fifth appearance in the biennial matches.