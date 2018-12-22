Report: Olympia Fields' North Course set to host 2020 BMW Championship

Olympia Fields' North Course, which has hosted four major championships, is set to host the 2020 BMW Championship, according to reports by the Chicago Tribune and The Fried Egg.

The club, located in the south Chicago suburb of Olympia Fields, voted unanimously to host the FedEx Cup Playoffs event. It will mark the first PGA Tour event on the North Course since Jim Furyk won the 2003 U.S. Open. It will also be the first time since 2010-11 that Chicagoland has hosted back-to-back BMWs. Medinah's No. 3 Course will host in 2019.

Official dates have yet to be decided, and there is a chance there could be a new title sponsor, too.

The 7,205-yard, par-70 North Course, designed by Willie Park Jr., also has hosted the 1925 PGA Championship, 1928 U.S. Open and 1961 PGA Championship. Other events played on the course include the 1997 U.S. Senior Open, 2015 U.S. Amateur (won by Bryson DeChambeau), 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship and five Western Opens (that event was replaced by the BMW in 2007).

The University of Illinois also annually hosts the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational on the course each fall.