Stephen Curry’s golden touch wasn’t enough to secure sponsorship for a new event the PGA Tour planned to add to its schedule this fall in Northern California.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Tuesday that negotiations with potential sponsor Workday Inc., the Pleasanton, Calif., based financial management company, unexpectedly fell apart.

“While it has been reported that sponsorship was the primary factor, this is untrue,” the Tour said in a statement. “The bottom line is the short timeframe for creating an event in early fall of 2019 created the biggest obstacle.”

The Curry-hosted event was scheduled to be played Sept. 19-22 at Lake Merced Golf Club and begin with next season’s schedule, but there doesn’t seem to be time to find a replacement sponsor.

Lake Merced planned to make $3.6 million in course upgrades to host the event, according to the report, and there is still the option officials could find a sponsor in time for the start of the 2019-20 season.

“We look forward to continuing discussions with Stephen Curry, his family’s foundation and other parties with the hopes of ultimately bringing a PGA Tour event to the Bay Area in the future,” the Tour statement read.