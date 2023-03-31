Report: ProMedica out as U.S. Women's Open presenting sponsor after one year

After the first of a 10-year deal, ProMedica is no longer the presenting sponsor of the U.S. Women’s Open, according to Golfweek.

USGA CEO Mike Whan confirmed to Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols that the two companies agreed to a mutual separation.

“It doesn’t change anything about our commitment to where we play, how we play, how much we play for,” Whan told Golfweek, “all those things remain the same.”

ProMedica, a mission-based, not-for-profit integrated healthcare organization, helped boost the U.S. Women’s Open to a record $10 million purse in 2022. In a statement to Golfweek, the company said the decision to suddenly end its partnership with the USGA was based on “extreme financial challenges the healthcare industry.”

Whan said that the USGA is considering another presenting sponsor for the 2023 edition, which will be held at Pebble Beach Golf Links, July 6-9.