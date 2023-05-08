Rickie Fowler back in world's top 50, among latest PGA Championship qualifiers

While Wyndham Clark reached a new career high in the Official World Golf Ranking after his victory Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, perhaps the biggest news in the world rankings can be found a little further down the list.

Clark jumped from No. 80 to No. 31, which is 19 spots better than this week’s 50th-ranked player, Rickie Fowler.

Fowler, who ended last year at No. 103 in the OWGR, used a T-14 showing at Quail Hollow – his seventh top-20 in his past eight starts – to jump back into the world’s top 50 for the first time since November 2020. While Fowler is into the PGA Championship, which begins two Thursdays from now, via the top 70 in PGA points after last week, he can soon punch his U.S. Open and Open Championship tickets. To do so, Fowler will need to remain in the top 60 in the OWGR by May 22 for the U.S. Open and the top 50 a week later for The Open.

The last time Fowler has competed in every major in a single year was 2020 as he's logged just three total major starts since.

Here are the other players who, besides Clark and Fowler, received PGA invites on Monday via PGA points, according to the PGA Tour's Rob Bolton: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley, Cam Davis, Harris English, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Mark Hubbard, Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar, K.H. Lee, Denny McCarthy, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Putnam, Patrick Rodgers, Adam Schenk, Adam Scott, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala, Brendon Todd, Aaron Wise and Brandon Wu.