Fowler sports matching pineapple-print outfit, bucket hat

Getty Images

Nothing says "new year" like Rickie Fowler pushing the boundaries of golf apparel.

In each of the past two seasons, Fowler began his year by wearing button-up, untucked Hawaiian-style shirts. This week, Fowler will make his 2020 debut at the Sentry Tournament of Champions sporting another style of button-up.

The look is part of Puma's latest collection, Island Time, which features two signature prints inspired by the tropical vibes of Hawaii. Fowler wore the pineapple-print Islands Shirt during Wednesday's pro-am.

However, the shirt wasn't the only noticeable fashion statement made by Fowler, who also wore matching shorts. And while he typically sports a flat-billed hat and wore one on the course, Fowler traded that in for the collection's reversible bucket hat for his press conference.

Fowler will debut several other Puma collections this year, including at the Farmers Insurance Open, Masters, The Players, PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

