Play remains suspended because of the threat of inclement weather at the Memorial Play remains suspended because of the threat of inclement weather at the Memorial

Rickie Fowler sports sunglasses at Memorial and not just to be stylish

Getty Images

DUBLIN, Ohio – Rickie Fowler has always been among golf’s most stylish players, but his look on Thursday at the Memorial Tournament was more than a fashion statement.

Fowler wore a pair of dark wraparound sunglasses at Muirfield Village despite a low overcast and two separate weather delays, but the glasses weren’t for the glare.

“I always struggled with seeing more than say 150 yards and little things far away,” Fowler said. “It's not enough to where like I really wanted to try going to Lasik [eye surgery] or anything like that.”

Memorial Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Fowler also didn’t like to wear sunglasses while he played because they had a tendency to move during his swing and block his view of the golf ball.

“Now that things have been cleaned up and I swing a little bit more just within myself, that gave me the opportunity in just standard sunglasses without prescription,” Fowler said. “I said, shoot, why don't we try prescription. So now, yeah, I can actually see the ball land.”

The early reviews of Fowler’s new look were encouraging with the 32-year-old posting a bogey-free 69 for an early share of seventh place at the weather-delayed event.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Rickie's PGA start (71) partly thanks to MJ

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

After a long slump by Rickie Fowler, he says playing against Michael Jordan has prepared him to get back on track.
News & Opinion

Fowler now needs help just getting in majors

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

After years of easily qualifying for major championships, Rickie Fowler will play the PGA Championship at Kiawah on a special exemption.
Golf Central

Like Phil, Rickie intrigued by Super Golf League

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Like Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler seems intrigued at the prospect of a Super Golf League that would challenge the PGA Tour.