Rickie Fowler staying in contention, staying busy while in the U.K.

GULLANE, Scotland – Rickie Fowler’s whirlwind continued Friday at the Genesis Scottish Open with a second-round 67 that moved him three off the early second-round lead. But neither his day nor the whirlwind were likely finished.

Fowler is playing his first PGA Tour event since he broke a 4 ½-year title drought earlier this month at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and there has been little time to savor that victory.

“A short couple days at home. I wish we would have had more time off. We had a trip scheduled to London with [Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth] and our wives, and so a bit of fun,” Fowler explained. “We walked around London on Friday, played Sunningdale on Saturday and [went to] Wimbledon on Sunday.”

Fowler also joined Thomas, Spieth and Thomas’ father, Mike, for a round at North Berwick Golf Club following practice on Monday at the Scottish Open.

“That was about all the golf we played prior to coming here. I always enjoy being over here in Scotland. Links golf is my favorite, especially when you get decent weather and the rain stays away, so hopefully we can continue that through the week,” he said.

Fowler didn’t seem to have any plans to slow down even with a potential weekend in contention at The Renaissance Club and next week’s Open Championship looming.

“Thinking about going back over [to North Berwick] this afternoon,” he smiled.