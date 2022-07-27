Robert Gamez, 54, arrested inside Bay Hill on misdemeanor battery charge

Robert Gamez famously won the 1990 Nestle Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge when he holed a 7-iron on the final hole to beat Greg Norman. More than three decades later, the 54-year-old Gamez, an Orlando, Florida, resident, was arrested inside the Bay Hill neighborhood on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Gamez, a three-time PGA Tour winner, was booked into the Orange County Jail, and later released, after police say he inappropriately touched an unidentified female victim, which then led to a physical altercation with another male. Golfweek first reported the news and details of the arrest.

In the police report, Gamez is alleged to have touched the buttocks of the female after earlier in the evening grabbing the victim’s top, causing exposure, at a pool party last Saturday night in the 5600 block of Masters Blvd. Another man who witnessed the incident is said to have then grabbed Gamez around the neck, and at some point Gamez reportedly fell to the ground and was injured, requiring admittance to Dr. Phillips Hospital.

When police arrived on the scene, Gamez was intoxicated and laying on a medical stretcher. The former Tour pro told officers that he did not remember anything.

Gamez was released from the hospital on Sunday morning and arrested that same day.