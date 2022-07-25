×

Rocket Mortgage Classic odds: Patrick Cantlay favored over Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau

Getty Images

After a week off following his first major top-10 since the 2019 PGA Championship, Patrick Cantlay rides serious momentum into this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

And, at least according to PointsBet Sportsbook, Cantlay is the pre-tournament favorite to win at Detroit Golf Club.

Cantlay is listed at +800 odds to win, ahead of Will Zalatoris (+1100) and last week’s winner Tony Finau (+1200). Cantlay’s T-8 at The Open marked his sixth top-15 finish in his last seven starts, though he has never played the RMC.

Zalatoris, who has seven top-6 finishes this year (three of those in majors), was solo 77th at last year’s RMC. Finau, who won the 3M Open on Sunday for his fourth top-4 finish in his past nine starts, tied for 53rd in his RMC debut in 2020.

Here is a list of notable odds for this week’s RMC:

  • +800: Patrick Cantlay
  • +1100: Will Zalatoris
  • +1200: Tony Finau
  • +1700: Cam Young, Max Homa
  • +3000: Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott
  • +3300: Cam Davis, Keegan Bradley, Webb Simpson
  • +4000: Adam Hadwin, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, Davis Riley, Denny McCarthy, Kevin Kisner, Sahith Theegala
  • +5000: Gary Woodland, Joohyung Kim, Mark Hubbard, Russell Henley, Taylor Pendrith

For full and most updated odds, click here.

More articles like this
Golf Central

3M odds: Finau favored over Im, Matsuyama

BY Brentley Romine  — 

The 3M Open will be contested this week for the fourth year at TPC Twin Cities near Minneapolis, and a 3M regular, Tony Finau, is the pre-tournament betting favorite.
Golf Central

Odds: Many co-favorites for Scottish, Barbasol

BY Brentley Romine  — 

There are multiple favorites this week as the PGA Tour hosts two events, one on each side of the pond.
Golf Central

John Deere Classic odds: Simpson the favorite

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Webb Simpson, the highest-ranked player in the field, is the pre-tournament betting favorite to win the John Deere Classic.