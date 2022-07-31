×

Rocket Mortgage Classic payout: Tony Finau's back-to-back worth nearly $3 million

Getty Images

Tony Finau isn't fretting about what to spend his recent winnings on.

“I haven't thought about it,” Finau said Sunday after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, “but now that you bring it up, five kids will take care of that, no problem. Five kids and my wife, I'm sure they know how to spend it.”

Finau's win at Detroit Golf Club netted him a cool $1.512 million. Add that to his first-place check from last week's 3M Open and Finau has won nearly $3 million in two weeks. He also has jumped to seventh in the FedExCup, already clinching his spot in the playoff final at East Lake, where he'll have an opportunity to also earn the FedExCup's $18 million winner's check.

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut in Detroit:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Tony Finau 500 1,512,000
2 Patrick Cantlay 208 635,600
2 Taylor Pendrith 208 635,600
2 Cameron Young 208 635,600
5 Stephan Jaeger 110 344,400
6 Taylor Moore 100 304,500
7 Joohyung Kim 0 283,500
8 Wyndham Clark 83 254,100
8 J.J. Spaun 83 254,100
10 Russell Henley 68 203,700
10 Charley Hoffman 68 203,700
10 Scott Stallings 68 203,700
10 Matt Wallace 68 203,700
14 Cam Davis 55 153,300
14 Si Woo Kim 55 153,300
14 Troy Merritt 55 153,300
17 Jason Day 49 128,100
17 Chris Kirk 49 128,100
17 Vince Whaley 49 128,100
20 Cameron Champ 42 99,120
20 Kurt Kitayama 42 99,120
20 Callum Tarren 42 99,120
20 Will Zalatoris 42 99,120
24 Hayden Buckley 33 68,460
24 Max Homa 33 68,460
24 Ben Martin 33 68,460
24 Sam Ryder 33 68,460
24 Adam Svensson 33 68,460
24 Michael Thompson 33 68,460
30 Bo Hoag 24 50,340
30 Justin Lower 24 50,340
30 Henrik Norlander 24 50,340
30 Brendan Steele 24 50,340
30 Nick Watney 24 50,340
30 Richy Werenski 24 50,340
30 Brandon Wu 24 50,340
37 Adam Hadwin 16 36,540
37 Sung Kang 16 36,540
37 Russell Knox 16 36,540
37 David Lipsky 16 36,540
37 Trey Mullinax 16 36,540
37 Seth Reeves 16 36,540
37 Adam Scott 16 36,540
44 Keegan Bradley 11 26,527
44 Tyler Duncan 11 26,527
44 Lee Hodges 11 26,527
44 KK Limbhasut 0 26,527
44 Patrick Rodgers 11 26,527
49 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 7 20,622
49 Luke Donald 7 20,622
49 Chris Gotterup 0 20,622
49 Zach Johnson 7 20,622
49 Rory Sabbatini 7 20,622
49 Roger Sloan 7 20,622
49 Kevin Streelman 7 20,622
49 Jhonattan Vegas 7 20,622
57 Ryan Brehm 5 18,648
57 Wesley Bryan 5 18,648
57 Stewart Cink 5 18,648
57 Austin Cook 5 18,648
57 John Huh 5 18,648
57 Nate Lashley 5 18,648
57 David Lingmerth 5 18,648
57 Doc Redman 5 18,648
57 Sahith Theegala 5 18,648
57 Cameron Tringale 5 18,648
67 Bo Van Pelt 4 17,640
67 Danny Willett 4 17,640
69 Beau Hossler 3 17,136
69 Chris Naegel 0 17,136
69 Webb Simpson 3 17,136
69 Austin Smotherman 3 17,136
73 Peter Malnati 3 16,716
74 Patton Kizzire 3 16,548
75 William McGirt 3 16,380

More articles like this
Golf Central

Finau crosses off big goal and likely more

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Tony Finau didn't just accomplish his goal of winning multiple PGA Tour events this season, but he did so in back-to-back events – and there are still more goals left to cross off.
Golf Central

Why Young is frustrated in likely ROY season

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Cameron Young is a lock for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, but he's still been frustrated by his lack of a win this season.
News & Opinion

Finau goes back-to-back, wins Rocket Mortgage

BY Associated Press  — 

Tony Finau coasted to his fourth career victory, a third title in 11-plus months. He was the 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota.