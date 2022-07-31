Rocket Mortgage Classic payout: Tony Finau's back-to-back worth nearly $3 million

Tony Finau isn't fretting about what to spend his recent winnings on.
“I haven't thought about it,” Finau said Sunday after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, “but now that you bring it up, five kids will take care of that, no problem. Five kids and my wife, I'm sure they know how to spend it.”
Finau's win at Detroit Golf Club netted him a cool $1.512 million. Add that to his first-place check from last week's 3M Open and Finau has won nearly $3 million in two weeks. He also has jumped to seventh in the FedExCup, already clinching his spot in the playoff final at East Lake, where he'll have an opportunity to also earn the FedExCup's $18 million winner's check.
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut in Detroit:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Tony Finau
|500
|1,512,000
|2
|Patrick Cantlay
|208
|635,600
|2
|Taylor Pendrith
|208
|635,600
|2
|Cameron Young
|208
|635,600
|5
|Stephan Jaeger
|110
|344,400
|6
|Taylor Moore
|100
|304,500
|7
|Joohyung Kim
|0
|283,500
|8
|Wyndham Clark
|83
|254,100
|8
|J.J. Spaun
|83
|254,100
|10
|Russell Henley
|68
|203,700
|10
|Charley Hoffman
|68
|203,700
|10
|Scott Stallings
|68
|203,700
|10
|Matt Wallace
|68
|203,700
|14
|Cam Davis
|55
|153,300
|14
|Si Woo Kim
|55
|153,300
|14
|Troy Merritt
|55
|153,300
|17
|Jason Day
|49
|128,100
|17
|Chris Kirk
|49
|128,100
|17
|Vince Whaley
|49
|128,100
|20
|Cameron Champ
|42
|99,120
|20
|Kurt Kitayama
|42
|99,120
|20
|Callum Tarren
|42
|99,120
|20
|Will Zalatoris
|42
|99,120
|24
|Hayden Buckley
|33
|68,460
|24
|Max Homa
|33
|68,460
|24
|Ben Martin
|33
|68,460
|24
|Sam Ryder
|33
|68,460
|24
|Adam Svensson
|33
|68,460
|24
|Michael Thompson
|33
|68,460
|30
|Bo Hoag
|24
|50,340
|30
|Justin Lower
|24
|50,340
|30
|Henrik Norlander
|24
|50,340
|30
|Brendan Steele
|24
|50,340
|30
|Nick Watney
|24
|50,340
|30
|Richy Werenski
|24
|50,340
|30
|Brandon Wu
|24
|50,340
|37
|Adam Hadwin
|16
|36,540
|37
|Sung Kang
|16
|36,540
|37
|Russell Knox
|16
|36,540
|37
|David Lipsky
|16
|36,540
|37
|Trey Mullinax
|16
|36,540
|37
|Seth Reeves
|16
|36,540
|37
|Adam Scott
|16
|36,540
|44
|Keegan Bradley
|11
|26,527
|44
|Tyler Duncan
|11
|26,527
|44
|Lee Hodges
|11
|26,527
|44
|KK Limbhasut
|0
|26,527
|44
|Patrick Rodgers
|11
|26,527
|49
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|7
|20,622
|49
|Luke Donald
|7
|20,622
|49
|Chris Gotterup
|0
|20,622
|49
|Zach Johnson
|7
|20,622
|49
|Rory Sabbatini
|7
|20,622
|49
|Roger Sloan
|7
|20,622
|49
|Kevin Streelman
|7
|20,622
|49
|Jhonattan Vegas
|7
|20,622
|57
|Ryan Brehm
|5
|18,648
|57
|Wesley Bryan
|5
|18,648
|57
|Stewart Cink
|5
|18,648
|57
|Austin Cook
|5
|18,648
|57
|John Huh
|5
|18,648
|57
|Nate Lashley
|5
|18,648
|57
|David Lingmerth
|5
|18,648
|57
|Doc Redman
|5
|18,648
|57
|Sahith Theegala
|5
|18,648
|57
|Cameron Tringale
|5
|18,648
|67
|Bo Van Pelt
|4
|17,640
|67
|Danny Willett
|4
|17,640
|69
|Beau Hossler
|3
|17,136
|69
|Chris Naegel
|0
|17,136
|69
|Webb Simpson
|3
|17,136
|69
|Austin Smotherman
|3
|17,136
|73
|Peter Malnati
|3
|16,716
|74
|Patton Kizzire
|3
|16,548
|75
|William McGirt
|3
|16,380