Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy and host of "The Voice" and "The Today Show" Carson Daly take on topics from golf to grunge rock, TV to tunes, what’s on their playlists, and everything in between. In their debut episode, hear why Rory wanted to do this podcast, how he’s approaching golf in a different way these days, defending at the King’s place, and why Carson added a podcast to his ever-growing list of jobs.

