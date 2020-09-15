Rory McIlroy off of diaper duty and back in search of second U.S. Open title

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – Rory McIlroy has been a busy father since joining the club on Aug. 31 with the birth of his daughter, Poppy Kennedy.

McIlroy went back to work the same week and tied for eighth place at the Tour Championship, his best finish since the PGA Tour restarted its schedule in June, and following a week at home he is back on the road this week at the U.S. Open.

During the time off from his day job, McIlroy said he fully embraced every aspect of fatherhood.

“I actually changed the first two diapers, so I'm very proud of that. But yeah, I've got my hands dirty; put it that way,” he said with a laugh on Tuesday at Winged Foot.

McIlroy and his wife, Erica, had kept the birth of the couple’s first child private until late August and the 18-time Tour winner admitted he had difficulty focusing on the course in the weeks leading up to Poppy Kennedy’s birth. Since her arrival, however, McIlroy explained that his professional outlook has understandably changed.

“I think that's maybe something that I haven't done so well in the past is I haven't left my job at the office; basically, I've brought it home with me, and I've let it affect my mood and how I am,” said McIlroy, the winner of the 2011 U.S. Open. “I think having that little bit more perspective definitely helps.”