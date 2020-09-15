Rory McIlroy off of diaper duty and back in search of second U.S. Open title

Getty Images

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – Rory McIlroy has been a busy father since joining the club on Aug. 31 with the birth of his daughter, Poppy Kennedy.

McIlroy went back to work the same week and tied for eighth place at the Tour Championship, his best finish since the PGA Tour restarted its schedule in June, and following a week at home he is back on the road this week at the U.S. Open.

During the time off from his day job, McIlroy said he fully embraced every aspect of fatherhood.

U.S. Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

“I actually changed the first two diapers, so I'm very proud of that. But yeah, I've got my hands dirty; put it that way,” he said with a laugh on Tuesday at Winged Foot.

McIlroy and his wife, Erica, had kept the birth of the couple’s first child private until late August and the 18-time Tour winner admitted he had difficulty focusing on the course in the weeks leading up to Poppy Kennedy’s birth. Since her arrival, however, McIlroy explained that his professional outlook has understandably changed.

“I think that's maybe something that I haven't done so well in the past is I haven't left my job at the office; basically, I've brought it home with me, and I've let it affect my mood and how I am,” said McIlroy, the winner of the 2011 U.S. Open. “I think having that little bit more perspective definitely helps.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rory 'emotionally drained' after birth of child

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Quote the new father: "You're handed your child and they're like, ‘See you later,’ and they don't come with an instruction manual.”
Golf Central

#GirlDad: Rory, Erica McIlroy welcome first child

BY Will Gray  — 

Rory McIlroy announced that he and wife, Erica, welcomed the couple's first child on Aug. 31.
Golf Central

Rory, wife Erica expecting baby any day now

BY Will Gray  — 

Rory McIlroy revealed Saturday that he's had trouble maintaining focus on the task at hand because he's about to become a dad.