McIlroy: FedExCup should be about prestige, not money

Getty Images

ATLANTA – When people say it’s not about the money it’s always about the money. That is unless it’s Rory McIlroy offering his insight into this year’s bonus boost for the FedExCup.

The winner this week at East Lake will claim $15 million, which would qualify as life-changing money for most players. But then McIlroy isn’t most players.

“Who knows what the winner wins at the Masters? I don't know because that's not what it's about,” McIlroy said. “If the FedExCup wants to create a legacy that lasts longer, it doesn't need to be about the money. It should be about the prestige of winning an event that you'll be remembered for.”

Tour Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage | FedExCup standings

That’s not to say money has never been a motivator for McIlroy.

“The British Masters was my first tournament as a pro. I finished 42nd and won like 17,000 pounds. Then the next week I went to the Dunhill, finished third, and won 230,000 pounds,” he recalled. “I'm 18 at the time. I have a debit card, put it in the ATM, and it's like, Would you like to check your balance? I checked my balance, and I was like, oh, wow. I went straight to the jewelry store and bought myself a watch.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

How will players adjust to staggered scoring?

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

How fans will embrace the new strokes-based scoring at the Tour Championship will be a common topic this week, but the bigger question might be how players adjust.
Golf Central

Glover back at East Lake for first time since 2009

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Lucas Glover has failed to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs on three occasions since his last victory on the PGA Tour in 2013. Now he's back at the Tour Championship for the first time in a decade.
News & Opinion

Randall's Rant: 'FedExCup Finale' is the name of the game

BY Randall Mell  — 

The new Tour Championship format makes this week at East Lake more than just a tournament. It's the FedExCup Finale, something much more fitting for the season ender.