Rory McIlroy, Gerina Piller and Country Music Sensation Old Dominion Next Up on GOLFPASS' New Season of 'My Daily Routine'

Three new episodes of My Daily Routine, including a recent visit with golf superstar Rory McIlroy who shares the habits that have helped him ascend to No. 1 in the world, premiere today as part of the 2020 season of the GOLFPASS original series.

New My Daily Routine episodes available today:

Rory McIlroy’s stature in golf has become such that not only does his top ranking make him one of the fiercest competitors in the game, but also one of its leading voices. McIlroy takes viewers through the practices that keep him on top of his game.

Joining Nancy Lopez as one of only two New Mexico natives ever to play on the LPGA Tour, Gerina Piller didn’t take up golf until she was 15 years old – ancient by today’s standards. Now in her 10th year on tour, this star of the 2015 U.S. Solheim Cup team victory shows how she balances family, faith and golf every day.

Old Dominion, an American country music band formed in Nashville, Tenn., broke into the country music scene in 2014 and was named Group of the Year at both the 2018 and ‘19 American Country Music Awards. Band members Brad Tursi and Trevor Rosen take viewers through a daily routine which – because they often wake up in a different city every day – often gets challenged, but one in which golf is always in the equation.

Other personalities featured in the new season of My Daily Routine include golfers Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, legend Gary Player; and former U.S. Soccer National Team and MLS star Landon Donovan.

My Daily Routine is an original GOLFPASS digital series where top golfers, athletes, entertainers and acclaimed business professionals showcase the daily rituals that keep them sharp and on their games. Daily diaries from personalities in the series’ first season include pro soccer superstar Wayne Rooney; multi-platinum selling country music artist Justin Moore; 2018 World Long Drive Champion Maurice Allen; actor and star of NBC’s The Blacklist Hisham Tawfiq, and more.

